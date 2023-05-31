PGGM Investments Buys 2,500 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Danaher were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Insider Activity

Danaher Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR opened at $227.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.99. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $167.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

