Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $267.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $365.97.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

