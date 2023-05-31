PGGM Investments Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYF. Oppenheimer raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

