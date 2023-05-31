PGGM Investments Reduces Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 184.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 102,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 202,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ELS opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.78. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.76%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

