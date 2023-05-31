PGGM Investments Sells 7,069 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Western Union were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Western Union by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,727,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after acquiring an additional 532,441 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,885,000 after buying an additional 2,144,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after buying an additional 2,196,323 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

