PGGM Investments Acquires 436 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,756 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 107.1% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAP. TheStreet upgraded Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

BAP opened at $130.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.69. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.21 and a 1 year high of $158.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $6.7385 dividend. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

