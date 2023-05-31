Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Increased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 127.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.

DE opened at $347.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.74. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $102.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.8 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

