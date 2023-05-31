Korea Investment CORP Has $18.83 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 136.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 350,164 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $18,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 238,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 115,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 59,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,454,000 after purchasing an additional 67,728 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.