Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,761 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Waters were worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Waters by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $255.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $252.18 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.98.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.27.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

