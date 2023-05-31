Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $19,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

NYSE PPG opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

