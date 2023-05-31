Korea Investment CORP Purchases 142,158 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 157.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,158 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Incyte worth $18,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Incyte by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Incyte by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of INCY opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.25 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.72.
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
