Korea Investment CORP Purchases 142,158 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 157.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,158 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Incyte worth $18,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Incyte by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Incyte by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.25 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Incyte

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Securities raised shares of Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.