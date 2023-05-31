Korea Investment CORP Sells 45,862 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,862 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $19,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 79,043.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,405,387 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Albemarle by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 488,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203,385 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,257,000 after purchasing an additional 173,996 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Albemarle by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 339,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,729,000 after purchasing an additional 168,385 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $200.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Scotiabank downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.74.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

