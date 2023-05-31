Korea Investment CORP Has $20.11 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,114 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $20,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A opened at $117.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.60 and a 200-day moving average of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

