Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $10.52 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,088. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.3 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

EXR opened at $146.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.43 and its 200 day moving average is $155.05. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $216.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 101.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EXR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

