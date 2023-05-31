Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 96,870 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,870 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

