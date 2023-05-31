Korea Investment CORP Raises Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 138.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,127,286 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,434 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Barrick Gold worth $19,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 241,959 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 204,737 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 513,537 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after buying an additional 257,028 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 554,155 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 103,368 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 538,917 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

