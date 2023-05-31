Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 33,983 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,983 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Allstate were worth $11,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,200,463,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,192,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Allstate by 384.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 19.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,735,000 after purchasing an additional 409,229 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Allstate by 549.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,124 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.88. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.14%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

