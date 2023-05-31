Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,356 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 299.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 842,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,369,000 after acquiring an additional 631,429 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 785,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,651,000 after purchasing an additional 390,559 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4,245.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 321,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,392,000 after purchasing an additional 314,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $115.10 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.00.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

