Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,215 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,521,122,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in United Rentals by 27.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 909,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Rentals Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

United Rentals stock opened at $346.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.27 and a 200-day moving average of $384.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

