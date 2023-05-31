Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,492 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 124,253 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.10.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.90.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

