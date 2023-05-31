Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $9.73 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,527 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CDW were worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in CDW by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CDW Price Performance

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $174.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

