Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.69 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.9 %

FIS opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

