Korea Investment CORP Sells 325,506 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 325,506 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $21,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,195,313,000 after buying an additional 2,061,378 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% in the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $212,085,000 after buying an additional 2,005,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,755 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6,238.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,591,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $76,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,378 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 703.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of -76.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.54. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

