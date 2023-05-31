Korea Investment CORP Has $21.96 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of WEC Energy Group worth $21,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.90. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.