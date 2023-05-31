Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Liberty Broadband worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 701.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,240.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.60.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $126.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.18.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.