Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 109,257 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,257 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,941,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,722 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,491 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3,224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 897,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,306.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 798,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Articles

