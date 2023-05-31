Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 234.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,983 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.12% of LPL Financial worth $20,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.75.

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPLA opened at $198.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.68 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

