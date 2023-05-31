Korea Investment CORP Has $21.20 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,135 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Copart worth $21,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 39,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 115,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 96,194 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Copart by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 21,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Copart Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $88.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.28. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $89.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

