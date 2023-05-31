Korea Investment CORP Buys 28,711 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.26% of Robert Half International worth $20,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.9% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $92.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.85.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Robert Half International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

