Korea Investment CORP Buys 2,099 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of D.R. Horton worth $21,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI opened at $107.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.96. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $112.88.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,284. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.23.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

