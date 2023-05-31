Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,848 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 30,886 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $21,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $195.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.99 and a 200-day moving average of $201.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,362 shares of company stock worth $2,251,963. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Barclays reduced their price target on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.50.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

