Korea Investment CORP Buys 81,870 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,870 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of Ross Stores worth $21,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $103.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,047 shares of company stock worth $7,019,265 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.76.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.