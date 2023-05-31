Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 49,017.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,146 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 27.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,959,000 after purchasing an additional 565,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dover by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,597,000 after acquiring an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Dover by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,474,000 after buying an additional 327,400 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dover by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after buying an additional 263,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $136.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.61. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

