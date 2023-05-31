Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $163.64 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.09.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277 in the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

