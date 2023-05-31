Korea Investment CORP Sells 305,377 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 521,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 305,377 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $20,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,756,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,210,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355,601 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $610,033,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in TC Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in TC Energy by 1,222.0% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 6,937,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,392,000 after buying an additional 6,412,929 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average of $41.53. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 219.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also

