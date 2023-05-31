Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 122 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.78 and a twelve month high of $139.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

