Korea Investment CORP Sells 69,189 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,189 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $21,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,346 shares of company stock valued at $30,342,883. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Shares of ACGL opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Articles

