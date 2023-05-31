Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,326 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.19% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $22,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.29.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
