Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,326 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.19% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $22,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.29.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

