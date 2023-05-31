Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,358 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $21,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 118,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 82,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 242,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.75. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.33. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.