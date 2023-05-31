Korea Investment CORP Purchases 547,869 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 123.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,869 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.27% of Dropbox worth $22,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 149,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 46.5% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 197,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 62,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 5.6% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 61,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,007,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,007,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $3,339,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,467,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,122 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,430. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DBX stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBX. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.