Korea Investment CORP Purchases 547,869 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 123.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,869 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.27% of Dropbox worth $22,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 149,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 46.5% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 197,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 62,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 5.6% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 61,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,007,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,007,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $3,339,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,467,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,122 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,430. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Stock Down 0.5 %
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on DBX. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
