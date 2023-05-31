BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,149 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $162.23 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

