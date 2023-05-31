BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $174.42 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $178.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.58. The stock has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $172,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $10,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $172,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,704 shares of company stock worth $54,102,214 over the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

