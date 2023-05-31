Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $142.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.25. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.30.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

