DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $61.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at $468,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,523.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at $468,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.