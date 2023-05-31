Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Polaris by 137.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PII. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Polaris Trading Up 0.8 %

Polaris stock opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $123.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

