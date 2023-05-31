Bank of America Corp DE Has $276.30 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.91% of SBA Communications worth $276,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 20,788.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.93.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $221.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $219.84 and a 1 year high of $356.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87 and a beta of 0.50.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

