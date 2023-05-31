Bank of America Corp DE Sells 13,313 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,001,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,313 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $280,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSA opened at $288.90 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.75.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

