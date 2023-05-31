First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 249 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celanese Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research firms have recently commented on CE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.77.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.66.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Stories

