First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Garmin by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,896,000 after buying an additional 1,702,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Garmin by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,964,000 after buying an additional 492,576 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Garmin by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,526,000 after buying an additional 360,334 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN stock opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.32. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $108.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

