Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 846.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 181,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 162,297 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 231,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,399,000 after buying an additional 132,977 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.30.

Shares of MAA opened at $147.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.11. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also

